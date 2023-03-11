One person dead, shots fired in Omro

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - What started as a welfare check has now turned into a death investigation: When officers from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office assisted the City of Omro’s Police Department for a report regarding a disturbance with a weapon, a suspect discharged a firearm multiple times inside the residence.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the SWAT team and a negotiator team were called to the scene. After what law enforcement sources describe as a brief stand-off, a 22-year-old male exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Inside the residence, officers found a 20-year-old female deceased.

The manner and the circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated. No further information is currently available.

The exact location was not given by law enforcement officials - however, a statement on the Facebook page of the Omro Police Department from earlier today asked residents to avoid the area around Spruce Street.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Please ask for Detective Timm at 920-236-7369.

