MORE SNOW EXPECTED BY SATURDAY NIGHT

We’ll get a brief break from the snow early in the weekend as we’ll stay dry tonight and into Saturday evening. Temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s overnight with highs in the lower half of the 30s Saturday afternoon. The next round of snow quickly sweeps into the area Saturday night. It arrives in central Wisconsin by 8-10 p.m. and should overspread the Fox Valley and easter Wisconsin after 10 p.m.

The snow continues in steady fashion through Sunday morning, and then becomes more spotty in nature for the rest of Sunday through early Monday morning. Although the snow will fall for a long duration... it will be light snow. Over time, it should add up to another 3-5″ of slushy flakes across northeast Wisconsin.

The first half of next week is looking quiet but cooler. Highs should still be in the mid 30s, but we’ll be in the lower 30s Monday and Tuesday. Our late week weather could turn messy although temperatures may get warmer. A wintry mix could develop by Thursday... possibly turning to snow on Friday. Stay tuned!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and brisk. LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. More light snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of wet snow. Slippery travel. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Flurries? HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny but still cool. HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. A bit milder. A sprinkle or flake? HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix of rain and snow. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery with any wintry mix turning to snow. HIGH: 35

