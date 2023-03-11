Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked in trailer for 4 years

Published: Mar. 11, 2023
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Prosecutors say a man kept a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in the Houston area.

Abraham Bravo Segura had his initial court appearance Thursday after being taken into custody earlier this week.

Segura has been charged with kidnapping.

The alleged victim reportedly called for help from a phone inside a mobile home while Segura was at work. Authorities said she told them that he held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her and that she couldn’t escape.

According to reports, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars on the trailer windows to rescue the woman after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.

