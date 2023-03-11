LONG DURATION SNOW EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AM

We are truly paying the price for the warm & dry stretch we had back in January and early February. More snow is on the way and it’s going to slowly add up by Monday morning.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect tonight through early Monday morning. Total snow accumulations over the next 24-36 hours look to be in the 4-8″+ range for most of our area. Locally higher amounts near 10″ could occur if a heavy snow band manages to set up Sunday in part of northeast Wisconsin. This snow will slowly add up over time... tonight: 1-3″, Sunday: 2-5″, Sunday night: 1-3″. Widespread blowing and drifting snow should not be an issue with wind speed mainly below 20 mph. Temperatures around or slightly above freezing along with a high March sun angle should mitigate snow accumulation on well traveled roads during the daylight hours on Sunday. We’ll have to watch things overnight tonight and again Sunday night when temperatures will be below freezing. Your Monday AM commute may be affected. Snow will taper off Monday morning.

Snow Potential Through Monday AM (WBAY)

A nice little break develops Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’s not going to last. We’ve had so may winter storms this season occur on either Thursday and/or Friday and this week will be no exception. This one looks to be a little warmer with rain showers expected to develop Thursday as highs warm into the low 40s. A switch over to snow should occur Friday as temperature cool into the 30s. Snow showers may continue into Saturday with low 30s setting up shop again. Old Man Winter refuses to go away!

Don’t forget daylight saving time begins tonight (March 12th) at 2 a.m. Move your analog clock ahead 1 hour and adjust any digital clock that doesn’t automatically change. This is a good time to swap out batteries in smoke, radon, and carbon monoxide detectors as well.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: ENE/ESE 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SE 5-15 G20 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow develops. 1-3″ possible by sunrise. LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Areas of snow. Additional 2-5″ possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Morning snow. Additional 1-3″ possible by sunrise. HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny but cool. HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A bit milder. HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Areas of rain develop. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Rain to snow. Some accumulation possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow shows. Continued cool. HIGH: 33

