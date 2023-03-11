Hartman’s bakery in Manitowoc celebrates grand re-opening

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s their first day back after a fire burned down their building over the summer.

And despite the snow, dozens of customers were making their way to the bakery. Hartman’s has been serving the community for over eight decades.

The owner, Austin Rehrauer, says business has been great on their first day back. The past 48 hours have been nothing but baking to prepare for the re-opening.

It comes after the fire last July forced all three of the bakery’s locations to close because the Manitowoc location is where all the baking is done.

Members of the community made a GoFundMe to help them cover the expenses.

“It’s been fantastic. They’ve been supportive throughout the whole process, and even when we announced our re-opening, the excitement, just the word of mouth in the community, just to hear how excited they are. It’s been fantastic, we are very appreciative,” says Austin Rehrauer.

Staff say while the fire was devastating, they’re thankful for the support of the surrounding community.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.