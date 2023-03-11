Green Bay Metro Fire Department attempt water rescue for possible person in the water.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded Saturday morning to attempt a possible water rescue after a backpack was found near the ice.

A walker on the East River Trail near the foot bridge reported finding a backpack near a hole in the ice around 6 a.m.

Officials attempted a water rescue near the hole in the water and found other personal items.

The Green Bay Metro Dive team was called in to help. No one was found in the water.

