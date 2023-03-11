Green Bay man sentenced to ten years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - United States Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on March 10, 2023, Michael R. Chapman of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was sentenced for conspiring to distribute over 13 kilograms of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a), 841(b)(1)(A), and 846.

According to court documents, Chapman travelled to Southern California for the purpose of obtaining methamphetamine between June and September of 2022. Once in possession of the controlled substance, Chapman used the U.S. Postal system to mail the packages to his co-conspirators in Green Bay. The methamphetamine was then sold by Chapman upon his return to Wisconsin.

At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted the serious nature of Chapman’s offense and the need to send a strong message of deterrence to Chapman and anyone else who might seek to distribute drugs in Northeast Wisconsin. The judge ordered Chapman to serve ten years in federal prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release.

