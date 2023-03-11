Fish fry dinner for a good cause in Hortonville

Fish fry dinner
Fish fry dinner
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local staple in the Village of Hortonville is back after a three-year hiatus. Saint Peter and Paul Parish is once again serving its annual fish fry dinner during the season of lent.

Within almost two hours, the parish has sold over 500 meals. The event had been cancelled the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues.

26 years ago, the parish was looking for a fundraiser for its catholic school next door - and that’s how the idea of the fish fry dinner was born. Not only was money raised for the school, the community came together for the event.

Tom Banker, a longtime volunteer with the parish says it’s like a fresh new start after some key volunteers passed away since the previous dinner. So it has been both a great training and learning experience for everyone.

“Because there’s new people doing new jobs and so we’ve kind of been trying to get new volunteers in and we’ve been very, very successful with that. New people jumping into new roles and and it’s exciting,” says Tom Banker.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles closed I-41 north of Fond du Lac after an SUV crashed into a jackknifed semi...
1 killed after semi jackknifes on I-41 as snow slicks roads in Northeast Wisconsin
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
First Alert Weather
UPGRADED WINTER WEATHER ALERTS AS SNOW MOVES IN TONIGHT
Nighttime snowfall (file image)
How much snow did you get? March 10
Police lights
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say

Latest News

Job opportunities with the TSA
Job opportunities with the TSA are opening up
Job opportunities with the TSA
TSA is looking to hire more agents
Green Bay man sentenced to ten years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy
Lack of child care support is called a crisis
Help for childcare providers is underway