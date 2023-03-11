Fish fry dinner for a good cause in Hortonville

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local staple in the Village of Hortonville is back after a three-year hiatus. Saint Peter and Paul Parish is once again serving its annual fish fry dinner during the season of lent.

Within almost two hours, the parish has sold over 500 meals. The event had been cancelled the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues.

26 years ago, the parish was looking for a fundraiser for its catholic school next door - and that’s how the idea of the fish fry dinner was born. Not only was money raised for the school, the community came together for the event.

Tom Banker, a longtime volunteer with the parish says it’s like a fresh new start after some key volunteers passed away since the previous dinner. So it has been both a great training and learning experience for everyone.

“Because there’s new people doing new jobs and so we’ve kind of been trying to get new volunteers in and we’ve been very, very successful with that. New people jumping into new roles and and it’s exciting,” says Tom Banker.

