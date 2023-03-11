ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW STARTING TONIGHT, SLOW ACCUMULATING SNOW WITH 2-5″ POSSIBLE

Heading into spring forward, another winter system will impact Wisconsin bringing more chances of snow starting Saturday night through Monday morning. This will be a slow moving system which will drag out the snow. This system will move from North Dakota to the southeast toward Wisconsin which will increase the winds as it gets closer on Sunday. Winds will be from the southeast between 10-20 mph. As of Saturday morning, no winter weather alerts have been issued for northeast Wisconsin, although northern Wisconsin has several alerts. Models are indicating from the Fox Valley through Green Bay, snowfall amounts will be between 3-4″ while the Northwoods will get between 4-6″ with isolated locations getting slightly more. The snowfall will slowly accumulate throughout Sunday so roads shouldn’t be a concern until Sunday afternoon.

Once the system moves off, high pressure will finally bring a break from the snow for a few days starting on Monday. By Tuesday, sunshine will come back helping to melt away what we will receive on Sunday. Temperatures will warm quickly to the lower 40s on Wednesday. Then, another system looks to come through late next week with a wintry mix.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Snow begins shortly before midnight. 1-3″ possible mainly for Northwoods. LOW: 26

SUNDAY: More chances of snow, 1-3″ likely with highest in Northwoods. Breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Early snowflakes, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler than average. HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and much warmer. HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Chance of wintry mix, very mild. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Another chance of snow? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33

