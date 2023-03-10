WATCH: GBB State Tournament highlights & BBB Sectional semis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three area girls basketball teams tipped off play on day 1 of the WIAA State Tournament at the Resch Center. Laconia advanced in Division 4, while Mishicot fell in D4 and Waupun fell in D3.

In boys basketball playoff play, West De Pere earned a crazy double overtime victory over Notre Dame in a Sectional semifinal. Other area winners included St. Mary Catholic.

Enjoy the GBB highlights above and the BBB highlights below.

WATCH: WDP & SMC win boys basketball Sectional semifinal games

