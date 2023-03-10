UWGB launches initiative to help children read

A local college is launching a program to help boost literacy rates in area elementary schools.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local college is launching a program to help boost literacy rates in area elementary schools.

UW-Green Bay launching a literacy initiative this week.

According to the most recent data ending in the 2020-21 school year from the Wisconsin Forward Exam, only 27% of third graders are reading at or above a proficient level.

The initiative will place volunteers in local schools to provide reading time to first through third graders.

Learn how you can volunteer with the initiative: https://www.uwgb.edu/chancellor/literacy/

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
Emergency vehicles closed I-41 north of Fond du Lac after an SUV crashed into a jackknifed semi...
1 killed after semi jackknifes on I-41 as snow slicks roads in Northeast Wisconsin
First Alert Weather
UPGRADED WINTER WEATHER ALERTS AS SNOW MOVES IN TONIGHT
Police lights
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say
Nighttime snowfall (file image)
How much snow did you get? March 10

Latest News

Bakery products
Hartman’s bakery in Manitowoc celebrates grand re-opening
Short reprieve to be followed by more snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Short quiet period before new storm arrives
childcare
New partnership in Green Bay aims to recruit new childcare providers
A local college is launching a program to help boost literacy rates in area elementary schools.
INTERVIEW: UW-Green Bay launching a literacy initiative