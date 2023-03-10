UW-Green Bay launching new program to help children read

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local college is launching a program to help boost literacy rates in area elementary schools.

UW-Green Bay launching a literacy initiative this week.

According to the most recent data ending in the 2020-21 school year from the Wisconsin Forward Exam, only 27% of third graders are reading at or above a proficient level.

The initiative will place volunteers in local schools to provide reading time to first through third graders.

Learn how you can volunteer with the initiative: https://www.uwgb.edu/chancellor/literacy/

