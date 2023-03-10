UW-Green Bay launching new program to help children read
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local college is launching a program to help boost literacy rates in area elementary schools.
UW-Green Bay launching a literacy initiative this week.
According to the most recent data ending in the 2020-21 school year from the Wisconsin Forward Exam, only 27% of third graders are reading at or above a proficient level.
The initiative will place volunteers in local schools to provide reading time to first through third graders.
Learn how you can volunteer with the initiative: https://www.uwgb.edu/chancellor/literacy/
