Sotka pleads not guilty to killing two women in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Richard Sotka, who was arrested after two women were found murdered in a home in Green Bay in January, says he’s not guilty on the charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Sotka, 48, entered his plea in Brown County court Friday morning after a judge bound him over for trial last month. Sotka remains jailed on $2 million bond and will be back in court on May 1.

He’s charged in the deaths of Rhonda Segelski, 58, and Paula O’Connor, 53, whose bodies were found inside Cegelski’s duplex on Elkay Lane on January 29. Sotka was quickly identified as a person of interest after a witness told investigators Sotka was dating Segelski.

He was arrested in Arkansas after officers tracked his vehicle through its onboard data system.

Sotka was supposed to be wearing an electronic monitoring device for a stalking case in Oconto County. It placed Sotka at Cegelski’s home before the bodies were found. Detectives tracked the ankle bracelet’s location and found it in a ditch off Interstate 41.

Sotka is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping, Criminal Damage to Property, and two counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. One of the homicide charges includes a domestic abuse assessment.

Last month the court was informed the case will include DNA evidence.

Sotka has a jury trial for the stalking charge in Oconto County scheduled for August.

