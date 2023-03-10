School bus overturns, semi jackknifes as snow slicks roads in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers need to take it slow. In some places, they’re being detoured.

Brown County authorities say a school bus fell on its side in the town of Rockland. No students were on the bus, and the driver wasn’t hurt. The crash closed northbound 32/57, but it didn’t affect drivers much since traffic was being detoured for construction.

In Fond du Lac County, a semi jackknifed north of Fond du Lac before 4:30 Friday morning, closing southbound I-41 at County Highway N. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 26, then to Highway 23 and back to 41.

