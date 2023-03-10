Preparations underway for snow and ice removal on roads

Roads will be slick again
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With roads potentially turning slippery, snowy and icy, officials are urging folks to avoid unnecessary travel.

Mark Kantola, Regional Communications Manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says that if you do have to travel, pack your patience. He added that if drivers feel uncomfortable traveling under wintry conditions, they just shouldn’t.

“Storms affect traffic operations and motorists safety. So that takes the highest priority whenever a storm moves in or some kind of situation hampers travel on any type of highway so we need to get out in front of it. We need to plan for it. We need to prepare for it,” Kantola explains.

He points out that safety information is available on the webpage at wisconsin.gov and to check the 5-1-1 Wisconsin app for real time traffic and road conditions.

More information is also available on Action 2′s FIRST ALERT WEATHER app for the latest on storms and snow accumulations.

