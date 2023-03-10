Police: Man from Oshkosh arrested after pursuit, threatened to kill a person

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday, March 10, 2023, at approximately 1:33 p.m., City of Fond du Lac Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Welsh Street for a fight involving a 36-year-old Oshkosh man. According to a statement released by the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), the suspect verbally threatened to kill a person at that location before leaving in a vehicle.

After Officers located the suspect vehicle, they tried to pull him over in the area of W. Johnson Street and N. Main Street. However, the vehicle fled westbound on W. Johnson Street, police say. The suspect vehicle continued to ignore FDLPD emergency lights and sirens while still traveling westbound on W. Johnson Street.

He entered Interstate 41 northbound from W. Johnson Street. The pursuit reached speeds of approximately 80 MPH. The deployment of spike strips by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office (FDSO) was successful near County Highway N.

FDSO assisted FDLPD and conducted a boxing-in maneuver surrounding the suspect vehicle to induce a stop safely. FDSO and FDLPD took the suspect into custody just south of the Winnebago/Fond du Lac county line.

The 36-year-old male was arrested on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and operating while impaired. He will be held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.

