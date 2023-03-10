AS ONE WINTER STORM MOVES AWAY... ANOTHER MOVES IN FROM THE NORTHWEST

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Gusty winds will create an additional hazard with the snow we're getting this morning
By Bo Fogal
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will wrap up at noon once the National Weather Service expires the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for several counties.

Snowfall reports have been turned in with more snowfall amounts near the lakeshore like Kiel with 13″ of snow. As expected, totals have been lighter farther north. Visibility will still be an issue through the afternoon northeast winds gust around 25 mph. The snow will taper off shortly as the storm system pulls away from the region.

We’ll get a brief break from the snow early this weekend, but our next weathermaker quickly sweeps in Saturday night and Sunday... Look for another long duration round of light snow. Over time, it could pile up another 2-4″ of slushy flakes across northeast Wisconsin. Don’t be surprised if we have more slippery travel during the second half of your weekend. Sunday’s severe outlook is LOW, but an upgrade to the MODERATE category is possible... Keep informed!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning snow... Another inch or two possible EAST. Slippery travel. Quite blustery. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Colder and brisk. Lakeside flakes. LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. More light snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of wet snow. Slippery travel. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. A bit milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A spotty wintry mix? HIGH: 41

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
First Alert Weather
UPGRADED WINTER WEATHER ALERTS AS SNOW MOVES IN TONIGHT
Police lights
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say
(WBAY file)
Guns stolen in Manitowoc; SWAT helps with arrests
Thieves keep targeting stop signs in Wisconsin town
Thieves keep targeting stop signs in Brown County town

Latest News

Nighttime snowfall (file image)
How much snow did you get? March 10
Emergency vehicles closed I-41 north of Fond du Lac after an SUV crashed into a jackknifed semi...
1 killed after semi jackknifes on I-41 as snow slicks roads in Northeast Wisconsin
First Alert Weather
MORNING SNOW... THEN MORE SNOW LATER THIS WEEKEND
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blowing snow