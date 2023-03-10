AS ONE WINTER STORM MOVES AWAY... ANOTHER MOVES IN FROM THE NORTHWEST

The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will wrap up at noon once the National Weather Service expires the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for several counties.

Snowfall reports have been turned in with more snowfall amounts near the lakeshore like Kiel with 13″ of snow. As expected, totals have been lighter farther north. Visibility will still be an issue through the afternoon northeast winds gust around 25 mph. The snow will taper off shortly as the storm system pulls away from the region.

We’ll get a brief break from the snow early this weekend, but our next weathermaker quickly sweeps in Saturday night and Sunday... Look for another long duration round of light snow. Over time, it could pile up another 2-4″ of slushy flakes across northeast Wisconsin. Don’t be surprised if we have more slippery travel during the second half of your weekend. Sunday’s severe outlook is LOW, but an upgrade to the MODERATE category is possible... Keep informed!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning snow... Another inch or two possible EAST. Slippery travel. Quite blustery. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Colder and brisk. Lakeside flakes. LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. More light snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of wet snow. Slippery travel. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. A bit milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A spotty wintry mix? HIGH: 41

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.