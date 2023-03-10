Murphy addresses Rodgers’ future with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers president Mark Murphy spoke on Aaron Rodgers’ future during the telecast of the WIAA girls basketball state tournament at the Resch Center.

When asked if there was a scenario in which Rodgers is still the starting QB of the Packers in the 2023 season, Murphy responded: “Yeah, I mean, unless, if things don’t work out the way that we would want them. Yeah, he is obviously a great player.”

Murphy said more in a one-on-one interview with Action 2 Sports’ Adriana Torres.

“We are fortunate to have back-to-back hall of fame quarterbacks,” Murphy said. “It kind of happens in our game. Very few players play for only one team. Brett had a great career here. Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be in our hall of fame. We will bring him back and retire his number. But this is just one of the things that you go through as a team. We want to try to achieve something that is good for both Aaron and us.”

Murphy said the focus now is on “Trying to find what he wants and what we want and hopefully we can find a win-win situation.”

He also said, “It’s a situation where we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers, and hopefully create a situation where it’s kind of a win for both sides.”

Murphy confirmed the Jets were given permission to talk with Rodgers.

“We did give them permission,” Murphy said. “But I really can’t get into the details and we are just really hopeful that we can reach a resolution that works not only for Aaron, but for us.”

As for when this will all get resolved? Murphy hopes for a conclusion soon.

“We’d love to have it resolved by the start of free agency,” Murphy said.

As for the heir apparent, Jordan Love?

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” Murphy said. “We drafted him and developed him. A lot of credit goes to our coaches and to Jordan. We do think he is ready.”

