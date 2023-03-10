MORNING SNOW... THEN MORE SNOW LATER THIS WEEKEND

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow and slippery weather across northeast Wisconsin... Until noon, the National Weather Service continues a Winter Storm Warning from Kewaunee County and south along the lakeshore. Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory continues for Door County and the Fox Valley.

Based on what we’re seeing on First Alert Vipir Max, it looks like many folks near and south of Highway 10 have seen at least 3-6″ of snow. As expected, totals have been lighter farther north. Another inch or two of snow is possible across eastern Wisconsin this morning. Many drivers will be allowing for extra travel time, as the morning drive is going to be slow and slippery. Visibility may also be reduced as northeast winds gust around 25 mph. The snow will taper to some leftover flakes this afternoon, as this storm system pulls away from the region.

We’ll get a brief break from the snow early this weekend, but our next weathermaker quickly sweeps in Saturday night and Sunday... Look for another long duration round of light snow. Over time, it could pile up another 2-5″ of slushy flakes across northeast Wisconsin. Don’t be surprised if we have more slippery travel during the second half of your weekend. Sunday’s severe outlook is LOW, but an upgrade to the MODERATE category is possible... Keep informed!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning snow... Another inch or two possible EAST. Slippery travel. Quite blustery. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Colder and brisk. Lakeside flakes. LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries. More light snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of wet snow. Slippery travel. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A few flakes linger. HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Wind weakens. HIGH: 33 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. A bit milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A spotty wintry mix NORTH? HIGH: 42

