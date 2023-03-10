More adults under 55 diagnosed with colon cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S.

A newly released study from the National Center for Health Statistics finds that colon cancer is increasing for adults 55 years of age and younger at a rather unexpected rate.

We spoke with Dr. Mohammed Azab, a gastroenterologist for Prevea Health.

“By now with the increase of younger age, we’re starting at age 45 -- and that’s again for people who do not have a family history or do not have any other health care conditions that would qualify them as a high-risk population for colon cancer,” Dr. Azab said.

Symptoms of colon cancer include a change in stool consistency, persistent abdominal pain, and/or bleeding stool.

Dr. Azab said you should tell your doctor if you have any of these symptoms.

