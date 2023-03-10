How much snow did you get? March 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Here are snowfall reports from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. These are not totals, as the snow was still falling at the time of this writing. Snowfall amounts are listed by depth and then alphabetically by community. This article will be updated as more reports come in. If more than one snowfall amount is reported for a community, the greater depth is used.

As with every winter weather event, the amount in your own yard may vary.

COMMUNITY ... COUNTY ... SNOWFALL (inches) ... TIME REPORTED

Fond du Lac ... Fond du Lac ... 5.0″ ... 4:00 a.m.

Mayville ... Dodge ... 5.0″ ... 5:00 a.m.

Oshkosh ... Winnebago ... 3.5″ ... 10:03 p.m.

Appleton ... Outagamie ... 3.0″ ... 5:30 a.m.

Manitowoc ... Manitowoc ... 3.0″ ... 9:35 p.m.

Wautoma ... Waushara ... 2.8″ ... 9:25 p.m.

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 2.4″ ... 6:24 a.m.

Clintonville ... Waupaca ... 1.8″ ... 6:25 a.m.

