Fans cheer as WIAA tournament in Green Bay is in full swing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Supporters were getting creative showing off their team spirit at the Resch Center - many were glad their team made it to the tournament.

Many lined up at box office on opening morning. Some held up signs signaling support for their team.

“I was really excited for them because it’s their second time and I really wanted to come to watch them,” says Derrick Standke, Fan of Waupun, “good luck to the Warriors today. They had a great year and great place to top it off.”

Returning Waupun fans say they’re hoping for a repeat championship.

“We were very pleased. This is our second year here. We won it last year and we’re hoping to do the same,” says Jennie Patrykus, another Waupun fan.

Nearby businesses are in the spirit - like the Aloft Hotel, decorating their lobby with streamers, hanging basketballs and team signs.

“So we like to make sure they feel welcome and special. Not every team gets to have that experience in their high school years. So we just try to make sure we highlight their colors and their mascots and make sure they feel welcome when they’re here,” says Stacie Christel, Director of Sales, Aloft Hotel Green Bay.

Three out of the six area teams in the tournament began play on Thursday.

“This is one of the funnest things we do as a staff. Obviously we’re working full time here throughout the day our offices are very close to the action so we can hear the fans cheering. We can hear the girls when they win. It’s such a cool thing. It’s not something we take for granted. It wasn’t always here. It was in Madison for many many years, so it’s been in Green Bay now for about ten years,” states Terry Charles, Senior Manager Corporate Communications, PMI.

The event is not only exciting for the teams and their fans, it’s also a big opportunity for local businesses to boost their bottom line.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.