Brown County opening some snowmobile trails after snowfall

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Following the recent snowfall from Thursday night into Friday morning, Brown County is partially opening some snowmobile trails.

The partial opening is at 1 p.m. Friday in Zone 6 in the Howard-Suamico area. The trails are west of Green Bay and north of Hwy 29.

The other Zones, 1,2,3,4,5, are closed. No ATVs or UTVs are allowed on Brown County trails.

Brown County Snowmobile Trails 2023
Brown County Snowmobile Trails 2023(Brown County)

Riders should be cautious for variable and uneven snow conditions along with the potential for ungroomed sections of trail. Snowmobilers MUST stay on the marked trails and respect adjoining property owners, Brown County says.

Riders are responsible for checking trail conditions and status before riding Trail Information (i.e. open/close, interactive maps, and additional details) can be found at Browncountyparks.org.

