Brown County is celebrating 100 years of women serving on the board of supervisors

International Women's Day
International Women's Day
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As part of International Women’s Day, Brown County Supervisor Megan Borchardt lead a celebration at the courthouse, honoring women who have served the county before her.

Former Brown County Board Member Jane Hansen recalled her favorite part of serving her community: “Just getting our - my - district’s voice heard, I think was the biggest thing. And I think sometimes women can do that better, looking out for your own constituents, and I think they really appreciated that.”

The Brown County supervisor also announced plans to create a portfolio including the names and photos of all 46 women who have served on the board.

