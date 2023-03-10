Brown County is celebrating 100 years of women serving on the board of supervisors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As part of International Women’s Day, Brown County Supervisor Megan Borchardt lead a celebration at the courthouse, honoring women who have served the county before her.

Former Brown County Board Member Jane Hansen recalled her favorite part of serving her community: “Just getting our - my - district’s voice heard, I think was the biggest thing. And I think sometimes women can do that better, looking out for your own constituents, and I think they really appreciated that.”

The Brown County supervisor also announced plans to create a portfolio including the names and photos of all 46 women who have served on the board.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.