ACCUMULATING SNOW INTO THE MORNING... MORE THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
More snow on the way
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Snow showers will continue overnight and into early Friday morning. Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues as slick roads and hazardous travel can be expected. The morning commute is likely slick and slow. Most areas south of Antigo and Marinette will pick up 3-6″ of snow... closer to the Lakeshore more than 6″ of snow is possible.

Temperatures tonight and Friday will be fairly steady holding in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A blustery wind is expected, and blowing snow will also create problems through Friday morning. The brisk wind continues throughout Friday, but should be weaker on Saturday.

Despite lingering clouds, Saturday should be dry with highs in the lower 30s. Clouds will thicken during the afternoon with more snow arriving by the late evening. Snow showers will continue at times on Sunday, and may not totally wrap up until early Monday morning. Several more inches of snow will be possible with this system. Stay tuned!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow likely. Slippery travel. Quite breezy. LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Morning snow... 3-6″ for most, but higher totals are possible lakeside. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Early sun, then cloudy skies. Snow at night. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow. Slippery travel possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine. Less wind, but still cool. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light wintry mix developing. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty mix possible. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie and Lauren Laabs (photo provided)
Lake Winnebago boater convicted in deaths of two women loses appeal
Nasty weather coming this weekend
NEXT WINTER SYSTEM HITTING SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, BUT SNOW WILL STILL COME
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
First Alert Weather
UPGRADED WINTER WEATHER ALERTS AS SNOW MOVES IN TONIGHT
Bobby Nelson was the weatherman in WBAY's early decades
WBAY at 70: Bobby Nelson

Latest News

Winter storm roaring in
LAKE-EFFECT SNOW UPGRADES ADVISORY TO WARNING FOR LAKESHORE
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter weather warnings and advisories
First Alert Weather
UPGRADED WINTER WEATHER ALERTS AS SNOW MOVES IN TONIGHT
First Alert Weather snow intensity forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow tonight