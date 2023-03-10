ACCUMULATING SNOW INTO THE MORNING... MORE THIS WEEKEND

Snow showers will continue overnight and into early Friday morning. Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues as slick roads and hazardous travel can be expected. The morning commute is likely slick and slow. Most areas south of Antigo and Marinette will pick up 3-6″ of snow... closer to the Lakeshore more than 6″ of snow is possible.

Temperatures tonight and Friday will be fairly steady holding in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A blustery wind is expected, and blowing snow will also create problems through Friday morning. The brisk wind continues throughout Friday, but should be weaker on Saturday.

Despite lingering clouds, Saturday should be dry with highs in the lower 30s. Clouds will thicken during the afternoon with more snow arriving by the late evening. Snow showers will continue at times on Sunday, and may not totally wrap up until early Monday morning. Several more inches of snow will be possible with this system. Stay tuned!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow likely. Slippery travel. Quite breezy. LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Morning snow... 3-6″ for most, but higher totals are possible lakeside. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Early sun, then cloudy skies. Snow at night. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow. Slippery travel possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine. Less wind, but still cool. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light wintry mix developing. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty mix possible. HIGH: 40

