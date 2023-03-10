3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How a social media diet can benefit mental and physical health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Separating yourself from social media can be very good for the mind - that is something many surveys have found out.

However, a British study conducted by scientists at the University of Swansea in Wales now found out that staying away from social media for 15 minutes a day can improve physical health as well.

Researchers enlisted 50 people, 33 female and 17 male, from the age group 20-25 and split them into two groups: The first group was asked to stay away from social media for 15 minutes a day, the second group was allowed to do whatever they pleased.

Both groups answered monthly questions about their physical and mental health.

The results after three months: The first group reported a 15% improvement of immune functions, including fewer colds and flu-related illnesses. Also, a 50% improvement in sleep quality was registered, as well as a 30% decline in depressive symptoms.

Also among the findings: Members of the first group not only reduced their social media usage by an average of 40 minutes, much more than the 15 minutes required.

Also from a study coming from the United Kingdom, published on sciencex.com: Globally, around 14% of the food produced is lost after harvesting - not because it’s rotten or spoiled, but because of the way it looks. It never reaches supermarkets or other points of sale.

87% of those surveyed said they’d consider buying food that might look a little wonky. However, merchants remain skeptical and rather don’t offer it in their markets.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.