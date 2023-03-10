1 killed after semi jackknifes on I-41 as snow slicks roads in Northeast Wisconsin

Emergency vehicles closed I-41 north of Fond du Lac after an SUV crashed into a jackknifed semi...
Emergency vehicles closed I-41 north of Fond du Lac after an SUV crashed into a jackknifed semi on March 10, 2023(Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation via 511wi.gov)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver is dead and their passenger injured after their Chevy Trailblazer crashed into a semi that jackknifed on Interstate 41.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the semi jackknifed on the overpass at Highway N shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. While the semi was blocking the lane of traffic, the SUV crashed into the back of the trailer and became wedged underneath it. It was snowing and roadways were slippery.

The front seat passenger was transported to a hospital. We don’t know their condition.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Names of the people involved weren’t immediately made public, which is routine to allow time for notifying families.

Traffic on southbound I-41 was detoured for almost 5 hours while the crash was investigated. The lanes fully reopened at about 9 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash, and the semi is being inspected by its motor carrier enforcement unit.

Elsewhere, Brown County authorities say a school bus fell on its side in the town of Rockland. No students were on the bus, and the driver wasn’t hurt. The crash closed northbound 32/57, but it didn’t affect drivers much since traffic was being detoured for construction.

RELATED: First Alert Traffic interactive map

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
First Alert Weather
UPGRADED WINTER WEATHER ALERTS AS SNOW MOVES IN TONIGHT
Police lights
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say
(WBAY file)
Guns stolen in Manitowoc; SWAT helps with arrests
Thieves keep targeting stop signs in Wisconsin town
Thieves keep targeting stop signs in Brown County town

Latest News

Nighttime snowfall (file image)
How much snow did you get? March 10
First Alert Weather
MORNING SNOW... THEN MORE SNOW LATER THIS WEEKEND
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blowing snow
Winter storm roaring in
ACCUMULATING SNOW INTO THE MORNING... MORE THIS WEEKEND