Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman found dead outside a senior living facility in Marinette died of hypothermia, police confirmed Thursday.

Marinette Police identified the woman as Ruth Alguire, a resident of The Cottages Senior Living and Memory Care. Police and EMS responded to The Cottages on the morning of March 1 for a report of a person found outside not breathing. The person was declared deceased and later identified as Ruth.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy performed Monday indicate she died of hypothermia.

Marinette Police and the Marinette County Medical Examiner are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 715-732-5200.

