Winter parking ban issued in Manitowoc ahead of forecasted snowfall

Stock image.
Stock image.(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - In anticipation of another big snowfall, Manitowoc Mayor Justin M. Nickels has declared a Winter Parking Ban for overnight Thursday into Friday morning and Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The Winter Parking Ban will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. Parking isn’t allowed on the streets and roads designated by the ban. Cars that are parked on designated ban areas can be ticketed with a $50.00 fine.

More information on parking ban routes can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie and Lauren Laabs (photo provided)
Lake Winnebago boater convicted in deaths of two women loses appeal
Nasty weather coming this weekend
NEXT WINTER SYSTEM HITTING SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, BUT SNOW WILL STILL COME
Bobby Nelson was the weatherman in WBAY's early decades
WBAY at 70: Bobby Nelson
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A sign for the Monroe Developmental Center at the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities...
Daughter unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom’s rape

Latest News

Destroyed Aspiro buses
INTERVIEW: After bus fires, Aspiro faces steep hill raising funds
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
Police lights
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Wisconsin court sides with AP, others in open records case