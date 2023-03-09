Winter parking ban issued in Manitowoc ahead of forecasted snowfall

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - In anticipation of another big snowfall, Manitowoc Mayor Justin M. Nickels has declared a Winter Parking Ban for overnight Thursday into Friday morning and Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The Winter Parking Ban will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. Parking isn’t allowed on the streets and roads designated by the ban. Cars that are parked on designated ban areas can be ticketed with a $50.00 fine.

More information on parking ban routes can be found here.

