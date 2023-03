GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On march 17th, WBAY - TV 2 will celebrate 70 years on the air. We’ve asked our viewers to share some of their favorite memories and one name we’re seeing a lot is the late Bobby Nelson.

Emily Beier sat down with Bobby’s daughter Terry Nelson and former WBAY-TV 2 Meteorologist George Graphos.

