Packers Pro Shop brings back in-person tent sale

Sale runs from Thursday to Friday
Trying on Cheesehead hats at the Packers Pro Shop
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans, listen up: there’s an opportunity to get some new apparel and memorabilia!

The Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field is bringing back its in-person tent sale, and it’s running from Thursday to Friday. This sale will be featuring a variety of items such as apparel like t-shirts and jerseys, and even some items from Lambeau Field, like beer tap systems, food warmers, and even old railings from the lower bowl of the stadium.

This is the first time the tent sale has been in-person since 2014, and store employees say that it’s not just local Packers fans getting in on the action.

“I think it’s been a pretty good mix. We’ve had a lot of people that they’ve travelled in from Iowa, I’ve heard Minnesota so far, and then across the street is the girls’ state basketball tournament, so we expect a lot of people to be coming from across the state,” said Derek Dimmer, the Retail Store Manager.

The sale is ongoing until the store closes at 8 p.m. Thursday and continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

