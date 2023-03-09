Neenah’s Ziebell named Gatorade State Player of the Year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Allie Ziebell is the Wisconsin girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year. The Neenah High School junior and future UConn Huskie picked up the honor on Thursday.

Ziebell averaged 25.5 points per game as the Rockets finished the season 26-2, losing to Hortonville in the sectional finals. With one season remaining in her high school career, Ziebell is already the all-time leading scorer in Fox Valley Association history with 1,995 points

She becomes the 4th Rocket to win a Gatorade State Player of the Year award, joining 3 boys soccer players: Kris Kelderman in 1986, Stuart Grable in 2007, and Adam Pohlman in 2013.

