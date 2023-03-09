Mishicot set for return to State Tournament

The Mishicot Indians prepare for their third trip to the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament...
The Mishicot Indians prepare for their third trip to the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament in the last four years.(WBAY-TV)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been ten years since the WIAA moved the State Girls Basketball Tournament to Green Bay, but not every championship has been decided in Titletown since then.

Mishicot has one of those gold balls from 2021.

“The group they had worked really well together. They were leaders on and off the court. They kind of set the stage for everyone else now. We got to see what they did and what helps them win, and we try to replicate it,” said junior Julie Koeppel.

The younger players from that last title run are now upper classmen. Leading the way for Mishicot’s latest run to the Resch Center.

“Know your role. Every role is super important no matter if you’re a bench player or on the court. Know your role and be super supportive of your teammates,” said senior Maddy Tingerthal.

The Indians are peaking at the right time on this playoff run after winning 13 of their last 14 contests in route to a sectional championship over St. Mary’s Catholic last weekend.

“Midway through the season, we just started gelling. We have a younger team. So, it was really hard for us to find that balance between the younger classmen knowing their role and like stepping up to the plate. They just accepted that. So, we were like ‘we’ve got this, we can beat them,” said Tingerthal.

Mishicot will have to continue playing their best in order to beat the best, Aquinas. The top seeded Bluegolds have been ranked number one all season, and their lone loss coming against Providence Academy, one of the top teams in Minnesota.

“Number two, Macy [Donarski], we know she’s a really good player, and they have a ton of shooters on their team. So, we’re going to have to run them off the line. We’re working on our defense and not so much helping because they have a lot of shooters. So, we’ve got to take them away,” said Koeppel.

“It’s going to be super nerve racking for sure, but we’ve just go tot tune everything out and it’s just a game. We’ve got to play our game and do what we do best,” said Tingerthal.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Reports: Rodgers talking with Jets
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Cassie and Lauren Laabs (photo provided)
Lake Winnebago boater convicted in deaths of two women loses appeal
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say

Latest News

Notre Dame Academy prepare for state as they try to win their third straight title.
Notre Dame hoping for a three-peat at state
Hortonville girls basketball prepares for state
Hortonville girls hoops looking for first state title
Hortonville girls basketball books their ticket to state after a sectional final win over Neenah
WIAA Girls Basketball: Hortonville, Notre Dame, others headed to state
Notre Dame and Ice Bears win state titles
Notre Dame and Ice Bears bring home state titles in hockey