LAKE-EFFECT SNOW UPGRADES ADVISORY TO WARNING FOR LAKESHORE

We’re tracking snow developing to our west... Overcast skies will continue for the rest of today with strengthening northeast winds. As our next weathermaker arrives, widespread snow will push into the area late this afternoon into nightfall. The heaviest snow will fall tonight and into early Friday morning. Our travel conditions will go downhill this evening, with poor visibility thanks to that gusty northeast breeze. We are about to go into a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Fox Valley and into Door County. That’s where most folks will pick up 3-6″ of wet, packing snow through tomorrow... However, that pesky northeast wind may cause bands of heavier lake-effect snow in Kewaunee County and south along the I-43 corridor. That’s where an upgrade to a Winter Storm Warning has been posted. Folks closer to the lakeshore may have to shovel more than 6″ of snow by the time this storm is finished.

Despite lingering clouds, Saturday should be dry with highs in the lower 30s. We’re expecting middle 30s on Sunday, but also more snow. Sunday’s snow won’t be as heavy as what comes down tonight, but it still may be enough to create more slippery travel... Winter isn’t showing any signs of giving up yet!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: ENE 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Isolated flurries. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Snow likely. Slippery travel. Quite breezy. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Morning snow... 3-6″ for most, but higher totals are possible lakeside. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Early sun, then cloudy skies. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow. Slippery travel possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine. Less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunnty. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.