INTERVIEW: Colon Cancer Awareness Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S.

A newly released study from the National Center for Health Statistics finds that colon cancer is increasing for adults 55 years of age and younger at a rather unexpected rate. Action 2 News spoke with Doctor Mohamed Azab about this.

“By now with the increase of younger age we’re starting at age 45, and that’s again for people who do not have a family history or do not have any other healthcare conditions that would qualify them as high-risk population for colon cancer,” said Dr. Azab.

Symptoms of colon cancer include change in stool consistency, persistent abdominal pain, and/or bleeding stool. Doctor Azab says you should let your doctor know if you have any concerns.

