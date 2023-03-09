House fire in Green Bay displaces two people and a dog, causes extensive damage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the second floor of a two-family home when firefighters arrived in the afternoon of March 8, 2023.

The structure is located on the 700 block of Irvington Street. It took firefighters approximately ten minutes to extinguish the flames, according to a statement issued by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

No cause for the fire was given, the incident is currently under investigation. Two adults and a dog needed to vacate the premises, they are cared for by the American Red Cross. The fire department estimates the damage to be around $60,000.

