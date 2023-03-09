Guns stolen in Manitowoc; SWAT helps with arrests

A SWAT team helped arrest the second suspect overnight Thursday
(WBAY file)
(WBAY file)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - At least two men are in custody after several guns were taken in a burglary in Manitowoc.

Police say the burglary was reported at a home on the city’s north side early Wednesday afternoon. Police identified two men from Two Rivers as suspects -- a 27-year-old and a 32-year-old.

The 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday. Overnight Thursday, police learned the 32-year-old was at a home on the 1500-block of S. 36th St.

Police obtained a search warrant, and because the burglary involved guns, the Manitowoc County SWAT team assisted. The SWAT team took the 32-year-old and other people into custody and handed them over to Manitowoc officers.

The suspects weren’t publicly identified and haven’t been formally charged. Police say the 32-year-old is jailed on a probation hold.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the police department, (920) 686-6551.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

