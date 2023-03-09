Fond du Lac Assistant Chief of Police Steve Klein retiring

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Assistant Chief of Police Steve Klein is retiring on March 31, the Fond du Lac Police Department said Thursday.

Fond du Lac Police said Assistant Chief Klein began his career with FDLPD in 1993 as a police officer. Assistant Chief Klein was instrumental in helping build the department’s K-9 program in the mid-1990s, according to Fond du Lac Police.

Through the course of his career he was promoted up through the Department, holding the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Assistant Chief of Police.

AC Klein also was an Adjunct Professor at Marian University and a K-9 Instructor. He also served on numerous Boards to include The ARC of Fond du Lac, Boys and Girls Club, Free Spirit Riders, and the YMCA.

On Wednesday, March 22 the Fond du Lac City Council will officially recognize AC Klein with a Proclamation for his service to the City and a Key to the City at their regularly scheduled meeting. The FDLPD is also holding a Retirement Open House and Flag Presentation Ceremony with last radio call on Friday, March 31, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.