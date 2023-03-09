Fond du Lac Assistant Chief of Police Steve Klein retiring

Assistant Chief of Police Steve Klein is retiring on March 31, the Fond du Lac Police...
Assistant Chief of Police Steve Klein is retiring on March 31, the Fond du Lac Police Department said Thursday.(Fond du Lac Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Assistant Chief of Police Steve Klein is retiring on March 31, the Fond du Lac Police Department said Thursday.

Fond du Lac Police said Assistant Chief Klein began his career with FDLPD in 1993 as a police officer. Assistant Chief Klein was instrumental in helping build the department’s K-9 program in the mid-1990s, according to Fond du Lac Police.

Through the course of his career he was promoted up through the Department, holding the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Assistant Chief of Police.

AC Klein also was an Adjunct Professor at Marian University and a K-9 Instructor.  He also served on numerous Boards to include The ARC of Fond du Lac, Boys and Girls Club, Free Spirit Riders, and the YMCA.

On Wednesday, March 22 the Fond du Lac City Council will officially recognize AC Klein with a Proclamation for his service to the City and a Key to the City at their regularly scheduled meeting. The FDLPD is also holding a Retirement Open House and Flag Presentation Ceremony with last radio call on Friday, March 31, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie and Lauren Laabs (photo provided)
Lake Winnebago boater convicted in deaths of two women loses appeal
Nasty weather coming this weekend
NEXT WINTER SYSTEM HITTING SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, BUT SNOW WILL STILL COME
First Alert Weather
UPGRADED WINTER WEATHER ALERTS AS SNOW MOVES IN TONIGHT
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
Bobby Nelson was the weatherman in WBAY's early decades
WBAY at 70: Bobby Nelson

Latest News

Destroyed Aspiro buses
INTERVIEW: After bus fires, Aspiro faces steep hill raising funds
Stock image.
Winter parking ban issued in Manitowoc ahead of forecasted snowfall
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
Police lights
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say