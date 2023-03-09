Environmental agencies raise concern over hazardous spills lawsuit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “If you make a mess, you are responsible for cleaning it up.”

Allison Werner with the River Alliance of Wisconsin is just one of a handful of parties represented during a conference hosted by Midwest Environmental Advocates concerning Wisconsin’s Spills Law.

The agencies raised concern over what they said is a legal attack on a Wisconsin law that’s been on the books more than four decades.

“Under the Spills Law, the DNR is required to be notified of the discharge of any substance that might cause a hazard to public health or the environment,” Rob Lee with Midwest Environmental Advocates said.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. According to a complaint, the plaintiffs allege the DNR can “freely change what substances and concentrations of substances are considered a ‘hazardous substance’.”

“During its lawsuit WMC has even made the absurd claim that until there is a list, the DNR has no authority to investigate or clean up hazardous contamination under the spills law,” Lee explained. “WMC’s lawsuit would turn that feature of the spills law on its head. WMC is now suing DNR in order to force the agency to go through a lengthy administrative rule making process to come up with a detailed list of every possible hazardous substance.”

WMC issued a statement to Action 2 News in response to the conference:

“WMC has consistently and cooperatively worked with policymakers to tackle environmental concerns associated with PFAS substances, and our lawsuit has nothing to do with overturning or weaking Wisconsin’s Spills Law – a point confirmed by the Circuit Court. The law is clear that state agencies must go through the proper rulemaking process to ensure the public knows exactly what the standards are. This process also makes certain all stakeholders have a voice and that final regulations are based on science – not fear. It is unfortunate that some special interests feel the need to use scare tactics that include wholly unrelated situations simply to further their own political agenda.”

Executive Director of Midwest Environmental Advocates, Tony Wilkin Gibart said that over the past year, “You’d find that 1,296 spills have been reported to the DNR under the Spills Law.”

“If we lose the Spills Law, do we think that polluters will voluntarily report when they release hazardous substances into the environment?” Marinette Alderman Doug Oitzinger asked.

Oitzinger has a deeper connection to hazardous materials.

As we first alerted you, the Town of Peshtigo filed a major lawsuit against several Wisconsin companies for alleged PFAS contamination. The suit alleged Ansul Fire Technology Center, or AFTC, in Marinette tested and released foam containing PFAS into the environment over several decades, resulting in ‘extraordinarily high concentrations’ of PFAS in surface water and groundwater miles away.

Oitzinger said, “No one knew in Marinette and Peshtigo that poisonous PFAS was routinely washed into the environment by Tyco, Johnson Controls, until they found out that their wells were contaminated... If we lose the Spills Law in some cases polluters will be free to never tell anyone what they have been doing.”

The lawsuit is currently pending before the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District 2.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched a website for the public to monitor PFAS investigations

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.