Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie and Lauren Laabs (photo provided)
Lake Winnebago boater convicted in deaths of two women loses appeal
Nasty weather coming this weekend
NEXT WINTER SYSTEM HITTING SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, BUT SNOW WILL STILL COME
First Alert Weather
UPGRADED WINTER WEATHER ALERTS AS SNOW MOVES IN TONIGHT
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
Bobby Nelson was the weatherman in WBAY's early decades
WBAY at 70: Bobby Nelson

Latest News

Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019,...
Actor Mike Epps apologizes after TSA seizes gun at airport
Social media can be bad for your mental and physical health
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Why the social media diet can be very healthy
Social media can be bad for your mental and physical health
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How a social media diet can benefit mental and physical health