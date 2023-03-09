Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl

Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles...
Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles Estep.(Nation Center For Missing & Exploited Children)
By Megan Calongne and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.

Barker was last seen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas.

She has blond hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Reports: Rodgers talking with Jets
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Old Town is the first city in Maine to partner with Bird electric scooters.
Appleton alderperson concerned with youth riding Bird scooters

Latest News

Bobby Nelson was the weatherman in WBAY's early decades
WBAY 70th Anniversary: Remembering the late Bobby Nelson
Bobby Nelson
70th Anniversary - Bobby Nelson
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest in front of the Dirksen Senate Office Building,...
Senate votes to block DC crime laws; Biden supportive
A stranded motorist in Oregon attached a phone to a drone to get a signal to call for help.
Stranded motorist uses drone to signal for help
Members of the House and Senate were informed Wednesday that hackers may have gained access to...
Congress members warned of significant health data breach