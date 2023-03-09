ACCUMULATING SNOW ARRIVES THURSDAY EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Winter's not done at all
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast tonight. A few flakes or sprinkles are possible, but most of the returns we’ll see on radar through the evening are elevated and will evaporate before reaching the ground. Lows tonight will slip into the 20s with an east wind of 5-10 mph.

Thursday evening through midday Friday will now be a First Alert Weather Day as a round of accumulating snow pushes into Wisconsin. Although the snow may begin around the time of our Thursday evening commute, with temps still above freezing, it will have a tough time sticking initially. The steadiest, heaviest snow will develop after 9 p.m. and continue through around sunrise Friday. Drivers should plan on a slow and slippery Friday morning commute. While we’ll all get some wet snow, the heaviest totals are expected to fall SOUTH of the Fox Cities. Far northern Wisconsin will see a dusting to 2″ with 3-6″ being fairly widespread from Door County and the Fox Cities southward. Totals could be higher Lakeside given a northeast wind gusting to 35 mph.

That strong wind could also lead to blowing snow. Drifting may be an issue too, although the snow will have some water weight to it... so that will help cut back on snow drifts. Skies are mostly cloudy Saturday with another round of snow moving in overnight and continuing Sunday.

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NE 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken, but most stay dry. LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy. Snow develops by the evening... heavier after 9p. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Snow, mostly in the morning. 3-6″ expected from GB-Door Co southward. Slippery roads likely. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. More snow at night. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow showers. Several inches possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Spotty snow lingers. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 36

