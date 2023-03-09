3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NASA is watching you! Especially if you are a carbon dioxide polluter!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Orbiting Carbon Observatory 2″ - that’s the name NASA gave a program used to take stock of carbon dioxide polluters by countries.

Interestingly, the data shows that countries with little population and lots of forests contribute far less CO 2 into the atmosphere than others - one of the reasons for that is: Trees absorb a lot of the carbon dioxide. While the United States is the number two polluter globally behind number one China, Canada, our neighbor, is the cleanest country among the top 100 industrial nations. Why? Canada has much fewer people than the United States or China and huge forest areas.

What is it all good for? Well, the first Global Stocktake - a process to assess the world’s collective progress against Global Warming as specified in the 2015 Paris Agreement - takes place in 2023. New political outlines will be discussed then, and data will be necessary to determine which direction new measurements should take.

