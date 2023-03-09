3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NASA is watching you! Especially if you are a carbon dioxide polluter!

Huge differences in who is responsible for carbon emissions
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Orbiting Carbon Observatory 2″ - that’s the name NASA gave a program used to take stock of carbon dioxide polluters by countries.

Interestingly, the data shows that countries with little population and lots of forests contribute far less CO 2 into the atmosphere than others - one of the reasons for that is: Trees absorb a lot of the carbon dioxide. While the United States is the number two polluter globally behind number one China, Canada, our neighbor, is the cleanest country among the top 100 industrial nations. Why? Canada has much fewer people than the United States or China and huge forest areas.

What is it all good for? Well, the first Global Stocktake - a process to assess the world’s collective progress against Global Warming as specified in the 2015 Paris Agreement - takes place in 2023. New political outlines will be discussed then, and data will be necessary to determine which direction new measurements should take.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Reports: Rodgers talking with Jets
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Old Town is the first city in Maine to partner with Bird electric scooters.
Appleton alderperson concerned with youth riding Bird scooters

Latest News

Bobby Nelson was the weatherman in WBAY's early decades
WBAY 70th Anniversary: Remembering the late Bobby Nelson
Bobby Nelson
70th Anniversary - Bobby Nelson
Nasty weather coming this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: New winter storm on the way
NASA determines the worst carbon dioxide polluters
3 Brilliant Minutes: Global carbon dioxide emissions