WisDOT to host information meeting on WIS 21 construction project in Waushara County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be hosting a construction information meeting regarding a project on WIS 21 between Coloma and Wautoma in Waushara County.

WisDOT says the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the town of Richford Town Hall, W11127 Cumberland Road, Coloma. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. followed by an open house.

Construction will consist of replacing the asphalt, improving safety at the intersection of County B by lowering the roadway and cutting into a nearby hill, shoulder widening, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter replacement, and culvert replacement and installation.

WisDOT said in a news release that WIS 21 will be closed to through traffic and detoured for approximately five months from March 27 through September 2023. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 21, I-39, WIS 73 and WIS 21. Access for residents, businesses, and emergency vehicles will be maintained during construction.

There will also be closures within the project limits that at times will require WIS 21 residents, business, and emergency traffic to use local roadways to get around the construction work on WIS 21.

During construction, landowners will be notified of any temporary impacts to driveway access ahead of time, from WisDOT contractors. Residents’ mailboxes will be impacted by the grading work, and WisDOT asks that you please work with your post office to arrange mail delivery. If mailboxes are in place at the time the contractor needs to work in the area, then they will remove it and place it on your property.

