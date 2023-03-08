WBAY at 70: Bobby Nelson preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As WBAY celebrates 70 years on the air, we’ve asked our viewers to share some of your favorite memories. One name we’re seeing a lot is Bobby Nelson, the late, longtime weatherman who was with us since WBAY’s very first day. He was also host of some WBAY programs, including Teen-Age Dance Party

Tonight on Action 2 News, hear from Bobby’s daughter and a former coworker about his life and legacy.

Below is a small sample of the memories we received mentioning Bobby:

I don’t remember the exact year (mid 1960′s I think) and I had a fascination with Bobby Nelson. We had a June with copious amounts of rain and local flooding. He kiddingly said he was giving away ark kits for those needing help. I wrote to Bobby asking for one. Bobby took the time and sent me a wonderful letter thanking me for watching and that he was out of ark kits. I remember gaining huge respect for the science of weather and for him. And miss him to this day. I believed him to be one of most reliable and sincere weather people in my entire life that ever worked for WBAY.

My dad was in radio sales/service all his life. When TV began he added that & we owned one of the first TVs in GB even before WBAY began. I will always remember Bobby Nelson the weatherman & most especially the time he predicted a cloudy day for tomorrow; however we got dumped on with a snowstorm! He remarked the next day (with his infamous grin), “Well, that was a lot of thick cloudy!!”

I remember watching Bobby Nelson’s weather forecast. He often talked of his cabin “up north” affectionately referring to it as “wood tick acres”.

I believe it might have been 1959 or 1960 when my dad took my brothers to the sports show. My younger brother was a curious kid, and imagine our(my mom, sister and me) surprise, when my brother Chuck wandered onto the weather set when Bobby Nelson was doing the weather. If I remember correctly, Bobby was surprised but handled it so well.

You used to have a weekly Polka Show, featuring Romy Gosz and his Orchestra. The program aired in the 50s or 60s and was hosted by weatherman, Bobby Nelson.

Back in the late 70s, I worked part time on the floor crew while in college. After a week of shadowing an experienced camera operator, I was ready to solo. On a Friday evening, for the six o’clock program, Bobby Nelson did the weather, which was in two segments, separated by 1:30 of commercials. During that break, I needed to reposition the large studio camera for the next shot. Thinking I needed to move quickly, I whipped the camera around and the lens and teleprompter assembly on the front of it knocked Bobby Nelson off the news/weather set riser! Long-suffering Floor Director Don Todt was like “whoa,whoa, whoa! Easy there guy!” God bless Bobby for his quick reflexes and good humor! Every time he saw me around the station after that, he’d jump aside to give me plenty of room!

One word: Bobby Nelson

