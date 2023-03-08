WBAY at 70: Bobby Nelson preview

Tonight we profile legendary WBAY weatherman Bobby Nelson
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As WBAY celebrates 70 years on the air, we’ve asked our viewers to share some of your favorite memories. One name we’re seeing a lot is Bobby Nelson, the late, longtime weatherman who was with us since WBAY’s very first day. He was also host of some WBAY programs, including Teen-Age Dance Party

Tonight on Action 2 News, hear from Bobby’s daughter and a former coworker about his life and legacy.

Below is a small sample of the memories we received mentioning Bobby:

