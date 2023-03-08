NEXT WINTER SYSTEM HITTING SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, BUT SNOW WILL STILL COME

Quiet weather will continue through the afternoon with sunshine mixed with high cloud cover. Under partly sunny skies, our high temperatures will climb into the upper 30s, with lower 40s to the southwest of Green Bay. Temperatures will be at, or slightly milder than normal for this time of year.

The wind will turn to the northeast this evening, allowing for colder air to settle into northeast Wisconsin. This will be a subtle change, but also an important one, as it sets the stage for our next weathermaker...

A round of slushy snow will push through the area Thursday night and Friday morning. We’re expecting 2-5″ to fall in most areas. Roads will become snowpacked tomorrow evening. Drivers should plan on a slow and slippery Friday morning commute. While we’ll all get some wet snow, the heaviest totals are expected to fall SOUTH of the Fox Cities. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted across the southern half of Wisconsin... And a First Alert Weather Day may also be imminent. Stay tuned!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 5-20+ MPH

TODAY: Filtered sunshine and clouds. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken, but stay dry. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy. Snow develops late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Morning snow... 2-5″ is expected. Slippery roads likely. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow showers. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Possible wet snow. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 36

