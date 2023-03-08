Neenah man charged in Milwaukee murder of trans woman

Judge's gavel
Judge's gavel(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man accused of killing Cashay Henderson, a transgender woman, in Milwaukee has now been charged.

Cordell Howze, 33, was arrested last Tuesday after taking officers on a chase through Menasha. He’s now charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

A criminal complaint says Howze admitted to a friend that he killed a transgender woman. The complaint says evidence shows he went to Henderson’s house, killed her, and attempted to burn down her house.

Howze is scheduled to be back in a Milwaukee County courtroom later this month.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Reports: Rodgers talking with Jets
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Fox Cities PAC reveals shows for its 2023-24 season
Fox Cities PAC announces schedule for its 21st season

Latest News

Finalists for Green Bay Area Public Schools superintendent
DEBRIEF: Finalists for Green Bay superintendent
A Literacy Green Bay tutor works with Ukrainian refugee Anzhelika Berdnokova
WBAY Cares: Literacy Green Bay
Mammograms
State bill would help cover breast cancer screening costs
Green Bay Area Public School superintendent finalists
Green Bay superintendent search narrowed to 2 finalists
Green Bay City Council meeting
Green Bay city council votes to remove audio surveillance