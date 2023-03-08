MILD DESPITE MORE CLOUDS ON WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Enjoy the midweek weather. The next weather maker is coming all the way from California.
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll fall into the 20s for lows tonight under a bright, full moon.. but high clouds will also be drifting across the sky. More clouds than sun should be the rule through the middle of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 30s continue Wednesday and Thursday along with lows in the 20s.

Our next weathermaker will affect our region late Thursday into Friday. We’re expecting another round of snow and blustery conditions across most of the state. Early indications suggest that 2-5″ of snow could fall here in northeast Wisconsin. Stay tuned for updated information. Higher amounts of snow may fall across southern Wisconsin.

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. We could also see another round of light snow following the time change on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Thinly cloudy. Quiet night. LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Clouds gradually increase. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and brisk. Light snow by evening. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Snow likely... 2-5″ possible. Slippery roads likely. Blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Cloudy with spotty light snow. Blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, but still cool. HIGH: 36

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue
generic crash
Victims of Manitowoc County crash identified
PFC William Simon was killed during fighting near Hürtgen, Germany, in 1944
Remains of Wisconsin soldier killed in Germany identified after 78 years

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SUNNY TODAY, MORE SNOW COMING LATE WEEK
First Alert Weather forecast for March 8, 2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny now, snowy later this week
First Alert Weather wind chill forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and seasonable
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Turning sunny