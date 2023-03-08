Menasha man distributed child pornography, federal prosecutors say

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Menasha man is facing federal child pornography charges.

Court documents accuse Colton Nelson of using file-sharing software to send videos and images of child pornography to an undercover officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a search of his home found thousands of images and videos on electronic devices.

If convicted Nelson faces up to 20 years in prison, with a minimum of 5 years’ imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

