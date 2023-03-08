Menasha man distributed child pornography, federal prosecutors say

U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the federal courthouse in Green Bay
U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the federal courthouse in Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Menasha man is facing federal child pornography charges.

Court documents accuse Colton Nelson of using file-sharing software to send videos and images of child pornography to an undercover officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a search of his home found thousands of images and videos on electronic devices.

If convicted Nelson faces up to 20 years in prison, with a minimum of 5 years’ imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Reports: Rodgers talking with Jets
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Fox Cities PAC reveals shows for its 2023-24 season
Fox Cities PAC announces schedule for its 21st season

Latest News

Finalists for Green Bay Area Public Schools superintendent
DEBRIEF: Finalists for Green Bay superintendent
A Literacy Green Bay tutor works with Ukrainian refugee Anzhelika Berdnokova
WBAY Cares: Literacy Green Bay
Mammograms
State bill would help cover breast cancer screening costs
Green Bay Area Public School superintendent finalists
Green Bay superintendent search narrowed to 2 finalists
Green Bay City Council meeting
Green Bay city council votes to remove audio surveillance