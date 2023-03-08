Lake Winnebago boater convicted in deaths of two women loses appeal

Cassie and Lauren Laabs (photo provided)
Cassie and Lauren Laabs (photo provided)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An appellate court has rejected an appeal by a Neenah man who collided with another boat on Lake Winnebago, killing two sisters.

Brian Sullivan was convicted in the deaths of Lauren and Cassandra Laabs, who were thrown into the water by the collision near Payne’s Point and drowned. A jury found him guilty of two counts each of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Content.

Sullivan was sentenced in December 2020 to 3 years in prison plus 3 years of extended supervision for each woman’s death, with the sentences being served concurrently -- that is, at the same time.

Sullivan challenged whether the evidence supported his convictions and if the circuit court abused its discretion in deciding his sentence. The court rejected his arguments on both.

The court judges wrote that when a defendant challenges whether evidence is sufficient, the appellate court will defer to the jury’s determination -- unless the court finds the evidence so lacking that no reasonable jury should have reached a decision the defendant was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. In this case, it did not find the evidence lacking. Specifically, Sullivan’s complains about a prosecution expert who said Sullivan’s blood-alcohol was above the legal limit. In its ruling, the court points out his defense did not object to the expert’s testimony and the defense presented its own expert as a counterweight.

The appellate court also said it rejects Sullivan’s claim that the collision “was simply an unavoidable accident.” It says the judge was not wrong to consider that two young women lost their lives in the collision when Sullivan was asking for a probationary sentence instead of prison.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Reports: Rodgers talking with Jets
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Wisconsin Department of Justice
Manure hauler makes first court appearance for Kewaunee County water pollution

Latest News

Bobby Nelson (left) films an interview at the National Weather Office in Green Bay in the 1960s
WBAY at 70: Bobby Nelson preview
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Gillett students return after bomb threat
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: We Energies customers report utility scams
People riding Bird electric scooters
Appleton alder raises concerns about Bird scooters